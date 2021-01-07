John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Trading 1.5% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.52. 296,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 284,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.