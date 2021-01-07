John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.35

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $13.90. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 153,716 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

