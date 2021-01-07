Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.30. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,350 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on JOY. Cormark cut their price objective on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$18.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

