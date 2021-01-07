JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $592.74

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 592.74 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 592.74 ($7.74), with a volume of 93107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 589 ($7.70).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 571.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 525.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

