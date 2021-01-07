JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 51 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 51 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 51.67.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

