JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $43.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capri by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

