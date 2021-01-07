JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $108.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.