JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Shares Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 557.60 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 561 ($7.33). Approximately 104,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 112,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($7.34).

The company has a market cap of £305.80 million and a PE ratio of -48.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 555.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 495.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

In other news, insider Alexa Henderson bought 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £277.68 ($362.79).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

