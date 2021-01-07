JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 11,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.