Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.04

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €41.04 ($48.28) and last traded at €40.40 ($47.53), with a volume of 132425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.84 ($45.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

