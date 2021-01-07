Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 1.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €38.96 ($45.84) and last traded at €38.84 ($45.69). Approximately 52,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.40 ($45.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

