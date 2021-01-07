Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.32 ($1.28). 119,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 157,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In related news, insider Mark Dampier bought 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £10,027.62 ($13,101.15). Also, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £983.64 ($1,285.13). Insiders have bought a total of 27,697 shares of company stock worth $2,526,126 over the last 90 days.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

