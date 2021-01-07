Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $284.19

Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.19 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 284.15 ($3.71), with a volume of 25264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 213.07.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

