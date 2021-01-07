Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $97,960.21 and $61.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 166.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00450736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00244669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055411 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

