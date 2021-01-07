Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) (LON:JUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,287.50

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) (LON:JUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and last traded at GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82), with a volume of 4890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,235 ($16.14).

The firm has a market cap of £158.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,136.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,019.69.

In other news, insider Stephen White bought 10,000 shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($133,263.65).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

