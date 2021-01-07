Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $4.98. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1,384,713 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JE. CIBC lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,526,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,750,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

