Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) Trading 0.4% Higher

Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.25 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.25 ($0.93). 1,143,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,421,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The stock has a market cap of £737.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.44.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

