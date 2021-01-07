JustBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,416.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $248,625.59 and approximately $23,416.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 93.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

