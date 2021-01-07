JustLiquidity (JUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $474,336.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $474,336.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $32.43 or 0.00086282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

