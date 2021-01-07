Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.03 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $9.14 or 0.00023574 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $1.88 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00111507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00448679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

