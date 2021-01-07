KARMA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $24.68. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $20.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006034 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00112559 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

