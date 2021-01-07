KARMA (KARMA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 4,136.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 416.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $5.60. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $9.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005184 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00106908 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KARMA

