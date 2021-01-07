Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.27. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 20,900 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

Get Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) alerts:

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.