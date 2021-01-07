Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $75.14 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Kava.io token can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $75.14 million and approximately $56.94 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00205404 BTC.

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,455,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

