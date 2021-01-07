KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:KBR opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -125.92 and a beta of 1.40. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

