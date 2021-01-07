KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) Trading 8% Higher

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.24. 446,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 180,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73.

KBS Fashion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

