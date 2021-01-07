Kcash (KCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.15 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

