Kcash Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Kcash has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. In the last week, Kcash has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

