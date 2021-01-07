Keep Network Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $115.08 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00110716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00448036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00225789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,748,193 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

