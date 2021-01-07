Keep3rV1 Trading Up 46.9% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $72.63 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $363.16 or 0.00941719 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00450736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00244669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055411 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.