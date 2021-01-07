Kellogg (NYSE:K) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

NYSE K opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.