Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KEL. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.48.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

KEL traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$2.06. The company had a trading volume of 371,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.71.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.