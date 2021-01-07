KeyCorp Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $22.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of CLR opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

