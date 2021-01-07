KeyCorp Comments on Synaptics Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synaptics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

SYNA stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,494 shares of company stock worth $3,445,902. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

