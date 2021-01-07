KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $19.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 268,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,228,145. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 308.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

