KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) Shares Up 5.3%

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 3,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 1.68% of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

