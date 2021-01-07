Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,510,000 after acquiring an additional 835,558 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after purchasing an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,752,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.