Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.50

Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 306074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.10.

Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) Company Profile (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.