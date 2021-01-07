King DAG (KDAG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.41 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and $2.41 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

