Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $28,720.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00451444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00053586 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

