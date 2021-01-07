Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.84

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 5074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kion Group Ag will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Kion Group’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

About Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

