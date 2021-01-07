KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Trading 5.4% Higher

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.11. 246,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 166,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

