Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Up 7.7%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.98 and last traded at $147.28. Approximately 317,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 310,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. BidaskClub cut Kodiak Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,715 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

