KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Down 2.4%

KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 41,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 42,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 20.54% of KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

