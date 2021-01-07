KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $47.98. 260,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 173,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.32% of KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.