Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

KTOS opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 667.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $158,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,714 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 302,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

