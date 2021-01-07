Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $22,335,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $19,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 246,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 183,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

