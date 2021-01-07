Kuai Token Trading Up 1.4% This Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $20.90 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

