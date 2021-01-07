Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.44

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.44 and last traded at $111.13, with a volume of 11297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.93). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

