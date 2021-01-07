KuCoin Shares Trading Up 43.5% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $79.59 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

